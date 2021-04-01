Georgia secures major victory in Supreme Court water wars case

Georgia scored a major victory at the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, when justices unanimously opted to dismiss Florida’s eight-year-old water rights case against the state.
In a 9 to 0 decision authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court ruled that Florida did not prove “by clear and convincing evidence that the collapse of its oyster fisheries was caused by Georgia’s overconsumption.”
The ruling comes less than six weeks after justices heard the case for the second time in four years.
Florida’s attorneys argued that Georgia’s upstream water use in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin led to the collapse of Apalachicola Bay’s iconic oyster industry beginning in 2012. They urged justices to place strict limits on how much water Georgia farmers could consume along the Flint River to help save Apalachicola’s unique ecology, which relies on a delicate blend of freshwater and saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico.
Georgia countered that its water use has been reasonable and that other factors, particularly Florida’s mismanagement of its fisheries following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, led to the oyster population’s decline. The state argued that any cap on its water usage would be “draconian,” costing hundreds of millions of dollars to implement with little benefit to Florida because of the complicated way the Army Corps of Engineers manages upstream dams.
The Supreme Court ultimately sided with Georgia and a court-appointed “special master,” who in December 2019 recommended that justices dismiss the case.
“The Special Master found ‘a complete lack of evidence’ that any river species has suffered or will suffer serious injury from Georgia’s alleged overconsumption, and the Court agrees with that conclusion,” Barrett wrote.
The ruling is a huge win for Georgia, which spent nearly $50 million in taxpayer money defending itself. Florida spent even more.
A spokeswoman for the Florida Attorney General’s office said leaders are reviewing the court’s opinion and will consult with the state Department of Environmental Protection “to discuss if any further action is warranted.”
“It’s a disappointing result, but we remain committed to supporting DEP in protecting Apalachicola Bay and the jobs that this important resource supports,” the spokeswoman said.
Thursday’s decision is unlikely to bring an end to the Southeastern water wars, which have dragged on for three decades. There are several ongoing water cases involving rivers in Georgia, Florida and Alabama that winding their way through lower courts.