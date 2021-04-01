Georgia secures major victory in Supreme Court water wars case

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with Georgia and a court-appointed “special master,” who in December 2019 recommended that justices dismiss the case.

“The Special Master found ‘a complete lack of evidence’ that any river species has suffered or will suffer serious injury from Georgia’s alleged overconsumption, and the Court agrees with that conclusion,” Barrett wrote.

The ruling is a huge win for Georgia, which spent nearly $50 million in taxpayer money defending itself. Florida spent even more.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Attorney General’s office said leaders are reviewing the court’s opinion and will consult with the state Department of Environmental Protection “to discuss if any further action is warranted.”

“It’s a disappointing result, but we remain committed to supporting DEP in protecting Apalachicola Bay and the jobs that this important resource supports,” the spokeswoman said.

Thursday’s decision is unlikely to bring an end to the Southeastern water wars, which have dragged on for three decades. There are several ongoing water cases involving rivers in Georgia, Florida and Alabama that winding their way through lower courts.