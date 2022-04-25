BreakingNews
Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate
Kemp, Perdue clash bitterly in first primary debate

Former Sen. David Perdue, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp, right, shaeks hands during the first of the three debates of the Republican primary for governor. It is expected to be a heated debate since both candidates have attacked each other. Sunday, April 24, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The punches came fast and furious as Gov. Brian Kemp and his Republican challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, met in the first debate of the Georgia gubernatorial race Sunday night.

Lagging in the polls, Perdue, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, hammered away at the 2020 election, which he called “rigged and stolen” — despite no evidence to back that claim up. He blamed Kemp for handing control of Washington to Democrats.

“The only reason I’m not in the United States Senate is because you caved in and gave the election to … liberal Democrats,” Perdue said.

Kemp fired back that Perdue was looking for a scapegoat for his own loss in 2018 to Democrat Jon Ossoff, which helped shift control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

“Weak leaders blame everybody else for their own loss instead of themselves,” Kemp said.

Kemp earned Trump’s wrath after he refused to intervene and overturn Georgia’s election results. He said Sunday he followed the law and the state constitution.

“You’re the top cop in this state,” Perdue shot back. “It’s your responsibility to make sure we investigate voter fraud.”

Kemp bridled at that.

“I was secretary of state for eight years and I don’t need to be lectured by someone who’s lost his last election about what the voting laws are in our state,” Kemp said.

The bitter faceoff comes a month before the Republican primary.

Asked if he was dividing the GOP by launching a primary challenge to Kemp, Perdue said the party “was already divided.”

“The only reason I am running for governor is to try to save our state,” Perdue said. “The woke left has entrenched themselves here.”

Kemp countered that he beat Democrat Stacey Abrams once and can do it again.

“I want to promise you this tonight if you will nominate me as your Republican nominee, I will work every single day … to make sure that Stacey Abrams is never your governor, or your next president.”

Sunday marked a return to the debate stage for Perdue. As a U.S. senator, Perdue famously skipped a debate with Ossoff. Kemp also skipped the second and final debate against Abrams in 2018 after Trump scheduled a campaign rally for the same night.

Sunday night’s match-up off kicks off a week of debates between Kemp and Perdue in advance of the May 24 Republican primary. Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams have also qualified in the race for governor but were not invited to the WSB debate because they had not reached the required threshold in Georgia polls that was set for the debate.

The next debate will be held Thursday on WTOC in Savannah followed by an Atlanta Press Club debate May 1 to be aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting.

If no candidate wins more 50 percent of the vote the contest will go to a runoff June 21. The winner will face Abrams in the November general election.

