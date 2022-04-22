Georgia 2022: Inside the race for Governor

The race for Georgia governor may be the most notable state executive race in the nation.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has solid approval numbers, faces a high-profile primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The winner of that race will compete against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who came within about 1 percentage point of becoming governor in 2018 and has a huge national fundraising machine. Here's how the race stacks up in the polls and campaign contributions.

Kemp has been raising money for his reelection since first winning the governorship in 2018. Perdue entered the race in late 2021 and, so far, has not raised huge sums.

Abrams, who faces no opposition in the Democratic primary, has kicked her fundraising machine into gear. After waiting until December to officially enter the race, she has collected about $9.2 million and has $7.2 million in the bank.

