Kemp names new budget director, makes other changes

By
21 minutes ago
Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration is undergoing a shakeup of some of his top deputies, including the director of his budget office, the head of the state’s parks agency and the head of the agency overseeing the massive Medicaid program in Georgia.

Richard Dunn, director of the state’s environmental protection division, was tapped to serve as the new head of the Office of Planning and Budget, replacing Kelly Farr, who left for the private sector earlier this month.

David Dove, the governor’s executive counsel, will succeed Dunn on an interim basis.

Walter Rabon will take over as interim commissioner of the state Department of Natural Resources, where he currently serves as a deputy. He’s succeeding Mark Williams, who now heads the Jekyll Island Authority.

And Russell Carlson was appointed to lead the Department of Community Health, where he now serves as the chief health policy officer. He succeeds Caylee Noggle, who will become the next chief executive officer at the Georgia Hospital Association.

Noggle will be leaving the agency as it begins the enormous work to recertify 2.7 million Georgians on Medicaid, dropping those who no longer qualify. States across the country are examining all the people on their rolls to ensure they still qualify for the federal health insurance program meant to serve low-income people.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

