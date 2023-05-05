Georgia commissioner overseeing Medicaid to step down

In a letter announcing the news, Dan Owens, chair of the board of trustees for the Georgia Hospital Association, wrote that Noggle is an “accomplished leader” and “relationship builder.”

“She is the ideal candidate to lead [the Georgia Hospital Association] into the future and improve on our mission of advocacy for all Georgia hospitals, providing educational opportunities aimed at improving the quality and delivery of healthcare, and becoming the trusted voice on health care for our state,” Owens wrote.

Noggle started as commissioner in July 2021. Prior to that, she served as the deputy chief of staff for operations in Gov. Brian Kemp’s office and as an interim chief of staff to the governor. Noggle also worked as the interim chief of staff at the state Department of Public Health.

“It has been an honor to work in state government for close to 20 years with truly remarkable public servants and leaders, including the last several years with the Department of Community Health,” Noggle said in a statement. “I’m grateful to my DCH colleagues and our partners for their support and proud of the work we have accomplished together.”

She starts working at the Georgia Hospital Association in August and will succeed the current president and CEO, Earl Rogers, when he retires in January 2024.