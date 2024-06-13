Politics

Kemp names former aide to head panel on Medicaid expansion options

Caylee Noggle, the president and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association and former commissioner of the state Department of Community Health, will lead a panel of eight other health policy experts in evaluating health care assistance programs for Georgia’s low-income and uninsured residents, including whether to expand the state’s Medicaid program. (Georgia House of Representatives)

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Caylee Noggle, the president and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association and former commissioner of the state Department of Community Health, will lead a panel of eight other health policy experts in evaluating health care assistance programs for Georgia’s low-income and uninsured residents, including whether to expand the state’s Medicaid program. (Georgia House of Representatives)
By
30 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp has named a former top aide to head up a new commission to study health care access and quality across the state.

Caylee Noggle, the president and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association, will serve as chairperson of Georgia’s Comprehensive Health Coverage Commission.

Noggle will lead a panel of eight other health policy experts in evaluating health care assistance programs for Georgia’s low-income and uninsured residents, including whether to expand the state’s Medicaid program. Kemp has long opposed full expansion of Medicaid.

There have been numerous ideas and encouraging conversations about improving health care delivery for all Georgians in recent years, and this commission serves as another opportunity to take a closer look at options, Noggle said.

Noggle has previously served as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health and worked in Kemp’s administration as deputy chief of staff.

Legislative appointees to the panel will be made in the coming weeks.

The group was born out of House Bill 1339, signed into law in April, that loosened rules hospitals must follow to open new facilities in the state — a process known as certificate of need. Although Democrats in Georgia had pushed for the state to expand Medicaid, the government-funded health care program for low-income children and some low-income adults, the effort failed.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons lose fifth-round NFL draft pick for tampering

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
1h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

New Georgia law on immigration enforcement leaves local immigrants confused and anxious

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

New Georgia law on immigration enforcement leaves local immigrants confused and anxious

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia 2024: Latest presidential election polls of Georgia
2h ago
Trump rallies Republicans in return to Capitol Hill; Georgians like message
2h ago
Fulton DA’s office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal
Featured

Credit: AP

Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
1h ago
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Caitlin Clark and her team on Thursday
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’