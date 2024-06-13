Kemp names former aide to head panel on Medicaid expansion options

Gov. Brian Kemp has named a former top aide to head up a new commission to study health care access and quality across the state.

Caylee Noggle, the president and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association, will serve as chairperson of Georgia’s Comprehensive Health Coverage Commission.

Noggle will lead a panel of eight other health policy experts in evaluating health care assistance programs for Georgia’s low-income and uninsured residents, including whether to expand the state’s Medicaid program. Kemp has long opposed full expansion of Medicaid.