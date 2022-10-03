Kemp extends gas tax break until after November election

Each extension deprives the state of roughly $150 million to $170 million a month in tax revenue used to finance transportation projects, such as road construction and bridge maintenance. Kemp’s office has used the state’s surplus — built with rising income and sales tax revenue — to plug the gap.

“We’ve saved Georgians $800 million by suspending the gas tax. That’s $800 million that went into the pockets of hardworking Georgia families, small business owners and large corporations,” Kemp said. “That’s us trying to help people trying to fight 40-year-high inflation.”

After a prolonged upward tear, gas prices have been on decline in recent months, though economists are wary the trend could reverse amid tightening supply and rising demand.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Thursday was $3.79, according to AAA. In Georgia, the price was $3.17, down from $4.33 on July 1.