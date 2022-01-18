Kemp campaign says fund illegally helping rival Perdue’s campaign

Earlier this month Perdue filed a lawsuit challenging a controversial state law approved last year that has given Kemp’s reelection campaign a huge financial boost not available to his GOP challengers.

The law — approved during the 2020 General Assembly session along partisan lines — allows Kemp and a few other top lawmakers and party nominees to create special committees that can raise unlimited contributions from donors, including during legislative sessions.

Kemp signed Senate Bill 221 — the leadership committee bill — into law without any public notice in May. Facing what will almost certainly be the most expensive gubernatorial reelection fight in Georgia history, his campaign quickly created the Georgians First Leadership Committee in July and has been raising big money from Capitol donors ever since.

Challengers, such as Perdue, are not allowed to form such leadership committees under the Georgia law unless they win their party’s nominations.

The difference in what Kemp’s committee can raise and what individual candidates for office can collect is substantial.

Statewide candidates, such as those running for governor, are currently allowed to raise $7,600 from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election, and $4,500 for runoffs. Lawmakers can raise $3,000 per election cycle from individual donors for the primary and again for the general election and $1,600 for runoffs.

Those limits don’t apply to leadership committees that only Kemp, the eventual Democratic nominee for governor and a few legislative leaders can create. So, for instance, a company or business association seeking a tax break from the General Assembly could give $100,000 or more to such funds and do it while lawmakers are considering the tax break or while the governor is deciding whether to sign it into law.

His leadership committee can also coordinate its efforts with his campaign, something PACs and “independent committees” are not allowed to do legally.

In defending the law, Kemp’s camp will likely argue that Perdue’s Georgia Values Fund is doing the same thing as his leadership committee — raising unlimited contributions and coordinating its efforts with his campaign.