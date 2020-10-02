Kemp allocates $113 million in COVID funds to help nursing, care homes

In a release announcing the funding, Kemp said, “My top priority from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens.

“Early on, Georgia was among the first states in the nation to deploy National Guard personnel to conduct infection control missions in long term care facilities, with over 1,000 visits completed. The state also supplied tens of thousands of testing materials, sent additional staffing to facilities in need, provided infection control equipment, and shipped critical PPE items across the state.”

House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said he’s been urging the state to spend more CARES Act money on nursing and long-term care facilities for several months.

“It’s not doing the elderly and aged population any good sitting in a state account,” Ralston said. “This is what it was for."

Kemp said $78 million of the $113 million would be made available to meet testing requirements at the nursing homes and long term care facilities. The federal government last month required nursing homes in counties with higher infection rates to test staff at least once a week.

The state has been augmenting staff at facilities since April. Extra money for staffing through the end of the year, he said, would "ensure facilities have the personnel necessary to safely provide care to their residents.”

The state has already spent more than $50 million providing staff - doctors, nurses, therapists - at more than 150 hospitals and nursing homes since COVID-19 hit Georgia through an agreement with a subsidiary of Alpharetta-based Jackson Healthcare.

The Department of Community Health said Jackson had sent 440 staffers into nursing homes through Sept. 30.

Ralston said nursing homes have needs that are “just staggering.”

“It’s well publicized and well documented that nursing homes and hospitals have been kind of in the eye of this hurricane because the most vulnerable population is there," he said. “I am happy it (the money) is finally getting out. It is really critical we get that out to this industry as soon as possible.”

The announcement from the governor was welcomed by the nursing home and long-term care industry who have been pressing the state for more assistance since the virus took hold in March.

Other states across the Southeast have increased state funding for nursing homes and the industry has been urging Georgia to do the same, said Tony Marshall, president and CEO of the Georgia Health Care Association, which represents most for-profit nursing homes in the state.

Marshall said even though the infection rates have dropped in nursing homes, most are operating in counties where the spread of the virus in the broader community still requires increased testing.

“We’re still vigilant and concerned,” he said. “What we’ve said many times is what happens in the community impacts what happens in our centers.”

Marshall said the state’s announcement is “great news” for his members, but it won’t cover all the increased costs and lost revenues they’ve been incurring for months.

“It’s very difficult for some of the providers to have any financial stability at this point,” he said. “It’s a true struggle.”