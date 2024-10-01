Politics

Kamala Harris is traveling to Georgia to survey the state’s storm damage

The vice president will receive a briefing from FEMA. She will also deliver remarks about the federal response to Hurricane Helene.
Hurricane Helene destroyed many buildings in downtown Valdosta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will survey parts of Georgia badly damaged by Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, the White House announced.

She will also receive a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency officials on the ground and deliver remarks updating the public about the federal response during her visit Wednesday. More details about exactly where Harris will be have not been announced.

The White House in its news release said that Harris has already spoken to state and local officials in areas affected by the storm, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

President Joe Biden will travel separately on Wednesday to North Carolina and South Carolina.

The news of Harris’ visit comes as major disaster declarations have been approved for 41 Georgia counties, making residents eligible for emergency payments and other FEMA assistance.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

