WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will survey parts of Georgia badly damaged by Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, the White House announced.

She will also receive a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency officials on the ground and deliver remarks updating the public about the federal response during her visit Wednesday. More details about exactly where Harris will be have not been announced.

The White House in its news release said that Harris has already spoken to state and local officials in areas affected by the storm, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.