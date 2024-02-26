Judge: Law partner must testify about Wade’s relationship with Willis

Defense attorneys are seeking to disqualify the entire DA’s office because of what they have called an “improper” romantic relationship between Willis and Wade. The defense attorneys say Willis benefitted financially by hiring Wade because he paid for trips they took together with money he earned from the case.

Willis and Wade have testified they split the cost of travel roughly equally. And they said their relationship began months after she hired him to oversee the case in November 2021.

Bradley’s testimony could be damning for Willis and Wade. McAfee has already heard testimony from a former friend and employee of Willis who said the romance began long before Willis hired Wade. Defense attorneys have suggested Bradley can also testify that Willis and Wade were romantically involved before she hired him.

A second witness contradicting Willis and Wade could provide further evidence to support the defendants’ assertion that Willis and Wade lied under oath at the recent hearing. The defendants also are seeking to introduce cell phone records they say are evidence that the romantic relationship began sooner than Willis and Wade have admitted.

At the Feb. 15 hearing, attorneys for the DA, Wade and Bradley himself argued Bradley should not be compelled to testify. They said any knowledge Bradley had of the Willis-Wade romance was privileged because he served as Wade’s divorce attorney for a time.

Defense attorneys argued that Bradley had personal observations and other knowledge of the relationship that he did not gain as Wade’s attorney.

McAfee decided he needed more information before determining whether to compel Bradley to testify, prompting Monday’s closed-door meeting. All the while, Wade and his attorney waited in McAfee’s courtroom.

After meeting with the judge, Bradley and his attorneys declined to comment. Wade and his attorney then met with the judge behind closed doors for about 10 minutes. They also declined to comment afterward.