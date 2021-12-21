Judge temporarily blocks Camden County from purchasing Spaceport property

A judge ruled Tuesday to temporarily stop Camden County officials from purchasing land on the Georgia coast that would be used to construct a commercial launch pad while a challenge to the purchase makes its way through the court system.
Glynn County Superior Court Chief Judge Stephen G. Scarlett will hold another hearing Jan. 5 to decide if the order should remain in place.
Since 2015, Camden County, in the southeast corner of Georgia, has sought approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to build Spaceport Camden, a proposed 12,000-acre facility.
Camden County officials are planning to purchase 4,000 acres previously owned by Union Carbide Corp. — and has served as a manufacturing depot for insecticides, chemicals and trip flares over the years — until the residents can vote on it. An additional 8,000 acres that would be used for the site are owned by Bayer CropScience.
Two Camden County residents filed a lawsuit last week attempting to block the purchase until a local probate court can verify the nearly 4,000 Camden County residents who signed a petition calling for voters to decide in an upcoming election if officials should purchase the property for the proposed spaceport.
The petition was submitted Dec. 14 and, according to state law, the court has 60 days to verify the signatures and then another 90 days to set a ballot referendum.
Jim Goodman, a Camden County resident and plaintiff in the lawsuit, said he was happy the judge put the restriction in place so that voters might be able to have their voices heard.
“It gives the voters — not just the 4,000-plus who signed the petition — respect, because, unfortunately, we have not felt respected by the board of county commissioners throughout this process,” he said.
After years of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved a site operator’s license for the spaceport.
In a statement, Spaceport Camden spokesman John Simpson said the county never intended to purchase the Union Carbide property before the holidays.
“The decision by Judge Scarlett moves this issue past the holiday season and we look forward to presenting our side to the court at that time,” Simpson said.
