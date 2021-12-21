Judge temporarily blocks Camden County from purchasing Spaceport property

The petition was submitted Dec. 14 and, according to state law, the court has 60 days to verify the signatures and then another 90 days to set a ballot referendum.

Jim Goodman, a Camden County resident and plaintiff in the lawsuit, said he was happy the judge put the restriction in place so that voters might be able to have their voices heard.

“It gives the voters — not just the 4,000-plus who signed the petition — respect, because, unfortunately, we have not felt respected by the board of county commissioners throughout this process,” he said.

After years of delays, the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday approved a site operator’s license for the spaceport.

In a statement, Spaceport Camden spokesman John Simpson said the county never intended to purchase the Union Carbide property before the holidays.

“The decision by Judge Scarlett moves this issue past the holiday season and we look forward to presenting our side to the court at that time,” Simpson said.