Politics

Judge taking over Young Thug trial is former prosecutor with busy caseload

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura L. Ingram

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Credit: Fulton County Superior Court

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura L. Ingram
By and
9 minutes ago

The Fulton County judge assigned to take over the troubled Young Slime Life racketeering case is a former prosecutor who has spent six years on the bench.

Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram, an appointee of former Gov. Nathan Deal, won reelection in May after running unopposed. She was previously a Fulton prosecutor and assistant solicitor in Atlanta’s City Court, a senior associate at Georgia’s oldest Black-owned law firm and served three years as a Fulton magistrate judge.

Over the course of her legal career, the Clark Atlanta University and Georgia State graduate has been involved in a number of high-profile cases. In June, she ruled that a woman charged in an August 2022 Midtown shooting spree that resulted in the death of two men and the injuring of another was not competent to stand trial.

The judge said that the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which will reevaluate Raissa Kengne’s mental capacity, must report its findings within 90 days about whether she can stand trial and if there is a substantial probability that she will “attain mental competency to stand trial in the foreseeable future.”

ExploreJudge presiding over Young Thug trial recused from case

In 2022, Ingram presided over the sentencing of one of three defendants facing trial for the fatal 2016 shooting of aspiring rapper Jerome Blake at a southwest Atlanta recording studio. She sentenced Sheldon Dooley, who was found guilty of 14 counts including murder and felony murder, to two life sentences plus 45 years.

Earlier that year, Ingram also presided over the sexual assault trial of a former East Point police officer. Richard Gooddine was acquitted on seven of the ten charges he faced in March of that year.

Like her colleagues on the Fulton Superior Court bench, Ingram already has a busy caseload. As of March, she had 189 pending criminal cases and 244 civil cases before her, according to court statistics.

Before taking the bench, Ingram co-authored a 2010 op-ed in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution calling on the Obama administration to nominate more local Black candidates, and particularly women, to fill vacancies in Georgia’s northern judicial district. At the time, she was president of the Gate City Bar Association, the oldest Black bar association in Georgia.

“In light of the district’s talent pool of black women lawyers, the appointing authorities have a significant opportunity to break a gender-based glass ceiling on Georgia’s federal bench. They should think twice before squandering this opportunity,” wrote Ingram and Charles Johnson, a past president of the Gate City Bar Association.

Keith Adams, one of the attorneys representing Young Thug, said he’s known Ingram for many years and that he’s “very confident that she will be a good, unbiased, impartial fair judge.”

“I’ve never had any reason to question her impartially, her knowledge of the law. She’s a very conscientious, hard-working, jurist in the time that I’ve known her.”

Staff writer Jozsef Papp contributed to this article.

About the Authors

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter
Follow Ashley Quincin on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals

Credit: John Spink

At mid-year mark, Atlanta homicides up slightly over last year
50m ago

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
Democratic National Committee plans to spend nearly $1 million to boost candidates in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s convention speech starts somber and ends fiery
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare