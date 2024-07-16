Judge taking over Young Thug trial is former prosecutor with busy caseload

The judge said that the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which will reevaluate Raissa Kengne’s mental capacity, must report its findings within 90 days about whether she can stand trial and if there is a substantial probability that she will “attain mental competency to stand trial in the foreseeable future.”

In 2022, Ingram presided over the sentencing of one of three defendants facing trial for the fatal 2016 shooting of aspiring rapper Jerome Blake at a southwest Atlanta recording studio. She sentenced Sheldon Dooley, who was found guilty of 14 counts including murder and felony murder, to two life sentences plus 45 years.

Earlier that year, Ingram also presided over the sexual assault trial of a former East Point police officer. Richard Gooddine was acquitted on seven of the ten charges he faced in March of that year.

Like her colleagues on the Fulton Superior Court bench, Ingram already has a busy caseload. As of March, she had 189 pending criminal cases and 244 civil cases before her, according to court statistics.

Before taking the bench, Ingram co-authored a 2010 op-ed in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution calling on the Obama administration to nominate more local Black candidates, and particularly women, to fill vacancies in Georgia’s northern judicial district. At the time, she was president of the Gate City Bar Association, the oldest Black bar association in Georgia.

“In light of the district’s talent pool of black women lawyers, the appointing authorities have a significant opportunity to break a gender-based glass ceiling on Georgia’s federal bench. They should think twice before squandering this opportunity,” wrote Ingram and Charles Johnson, a past president of the Gate City Bar Association.

Keith Adams, one of the attorneys representing Young Thug, said he’s known Ingram for many years and that he’s “very confident that she will be a good, unbiased, impartial fair judge.”

“I’ve never had any reason to question her impartially, her knowledge of the law. She’s a very conscientious, hard-working, jurist in the time that I’ve known her.”

Staff writer Jozsef Papp contributed to this article.