Judge rules against Rep. Clyde in lawsuit over metal detector fines

“The Clause bars the members’ claims, so the court will grant the motion and dismiss the case for lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” his opinion said.

Clyde did not have any immediate public reaction to the ruling. But the judge’s decision aligns with the outcome of a similar lawsuit filed by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others challenging fines they received after violating masking requirements on the House floor during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

A different district judge tossed out Greene’s lawsuit in March under the same “speech or debate” grounds. She and her co-plaintiffs have filed an appeal that is pending.

While the House’s masking requirements have since been lifted, the metal detectors are still in use anytime members are on the floor for votes.