Rep. Andrew Clyde, fined for bypassing House metal detectors, pledges to appeal

Security scans are among the measures implemented after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, but they have become a partisan flashpoint. As with the face mask mandates, some Republicans refused to comply. No GOP members voted in favor of adding fines for infractions.

Clyde’s office did not provide details about the incident resulting in his fine. On Fox News, he said he is gearing up for a court battle.

He has been here before. Clyde’s first exposure to politics was successfully challenging an IRS policy on money seized from businesses, which resulted in a law named after him.

He indicated during the Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham that he violated the rule on purpose to draw the fine.

“I’m going to appeal it, and them I’m going to take them to court, because this is unconstitutional,” he said. “We’re all set up to do that, but I had to have standing, Laura.”