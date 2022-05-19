Judge reinstates candidacy of Georgia Senate contender

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disqualified Jeff Lewis, a former state representative, on the recommendation of an administrative court judge. The judge determined that Lewis was ineligible for Tuesday’s primary due to a law passed earlier this year that said candidates must be current on any campaign finance filings to be eligible to run for office.

Lewis, who previously served in the state House for about 15 years, had not filed campaign finance documents for a decade before he qualified to run for the Rome-based Senate seat. The reports — which candidates have to file regularly — tell the public who has donated to a candidate’s campaign and how they spent the money.