Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury

Rudy Giuliani walks to a Senate hearing at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 3, 2020. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, is being ordered to appear in front of a Fulton County special grand jury next month after failing to attend a hearing in New York to challenge a recent subpoena.

A court filing submitted Wednesday morning showed that Giuliani didn’t appear at a hearing before New York State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 to argue why the court shouldn’t honor the Georgia subpoena, technically known as a certificate of material witness.

As a result, Farber ordered Giuliani to appear and testify before the Fulton grand jury beginning on Aug. 9, “and on any such other dates as this Court may order.”

Giuliani’s lawyer Robert J. Costello did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giuliani was one of seven Trump confidantes whose subpoenas were approved by a Fulton judge earlier this month.

Many of those witnesses are expected to cite attorney-client privilege to try and avoid testifying. South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was also subpoenaed, has cited the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause in his recent challenge.

The 23-person special grand jury has indicated it’s interested in testimony Giuliani and others gave before Georgia legislators in late 2020. Giuliani screened edited surveillance video of ballots being tabulated at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which he described as a “powerful smoking gun” showing widespread election fraud.

Giuliani’s claims were quickly debunked by the Secretary of State’s office, but he continued to share the video and doubled down on his comments in the weeks after. He was later suspended from practicing law in New York, in part because of his testimony in Georgia.

