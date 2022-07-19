ajc logo
X

Graham agrees to launch subpoena challenge in Georgia

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reached an agreement on Tuesday that would pave the way for the South Carolina Republican to challenge a recent subpoena in Atlanta.

The parties vowed in a new filing to withdraw proceedings that had been initiated in federal courts in South Carolina and Washington, D.C., in favor of a local venue, either in Fulton County Superior Court or the federal U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

Graham will accept service for a subpoena for his testimony but won’t drop his right to challenge the legality of the summons, technically known as a certificate of material witness, or any claims to privilege or immunity, according to the agreement. A Wednesday hearing initially set for Charleston, S.C., was cancelled.

ExploreSham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
ExploreGeorgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury

“I want to go to court and end this thing,” Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill late Tuesday. “They never served me, so today we said ‘ok, let’s go to Georgia and get this thing done.’”

The Fulton special grand jury, which is investigating whether former President Donald Trump or his allies broke the law when they tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, subpoenaed Graham and other Trump confidantes earlier this month.

The 23-person body is interested in two conversations Graham had with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in the weeks following the 2020 elections. The senator’s subpoena alleges he spoke with local officials about “reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Graham has long denied wrongdoing and last week moved to quash his subpoena. His lawyers argued in a recent filing that the U.S. Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause shields him from answering questions. In late 2020 Graham was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and his attorneys argued his Georgia conversations were relevant to his fact-finding and oversight responsibilities.

Graham on Tuesday said he shouldn’t be forced to testify and that doing so would be “destructive” to the U.S. Senate as a body.

Graham is not the only member of Congress fighting a subpoena from the Fulton grand jury. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, is poised to argue a similar legislative immunity defense in a hearing before a Northern District of Georgia judge on Monday.

About the Authors

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter
Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter
Editors' Picks
TMZ: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set to party near Savannah post-wedding9h ago
Byron Allen’s company planning to buy Black News Channel for $11 million
13h ago
Georgia Tech sets team record with six players drafted in first 10 rounds
13h ago
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
9h ago
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
9h ago
Q&A: Chef Duane Nutter on new restaurant, stand-up comedy
10h ago
The Latest
OPINION: Latino media CEO’s message for politicos: You’re doing it wrong.
3h ago
Herschel Walker reemerges with South Georgia rally focusing on agriculture
3h ago
Sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
5h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top