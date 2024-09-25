Breaking: Helene becomes hurricane as Georgia prepares for storm’s impact
JD Vance is postponing his trip to Georgia because of Hurricane Helene

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has postponed a pair of campaign events in Georgia that were scheduled for Thursday as Hurricane Helene approaches the Florida coast.

Campaign officials say Vance’s stops in Macon and Flowery Branch for Thursday will be rescheduled.

The National Weather Service predicts Helene will strengthen and hit the Florida panhandle near Tallahassee sometime Thursday night as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 110 mph.

Current models show the storm moving through Georgia on Friday, bringing 4 to 8 inches of rain to much of the state. North Georgia may get even more.

In August, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign postponed a stop in Savannah because of Tropical Storm Debby. She held a rally there a few weeks later that capped a two-day bus tour through coastal Georgia.

Former President Donald Trump, who stumped in Savannah on Tuesday, is still expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. By then, forecast models show the storm headed toward Tennessee and Kentucky.

This map shows the forecasted rainfall expected to hit Georgia with Helene from the National Hurricane Center as seen Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2024. Screenshot

Credit: Screenshot

Credit: Screenshot

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

