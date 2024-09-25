JD Vance is postponing his trip to Georgia because of Hurricane Helene

SAVANNAH — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has postponed a pair of campaign events in Georgia that were scheduled for Thursday as Hurricane Helene approaches the Florida coast.

Campaign officials say Vance’s stops in Macon and Flowery Branch for Thursday will be rescheduled.

The National Weather Service predicts Helene will strengthen and hit the Florida panhandle near Tallahassee sometime Thursday night as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 110 mph.