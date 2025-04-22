Race for the next Georgia governor is focused on Washington

“I’ve had enough of families working harder than ever but still struggling,” said Esteves in a campaign ad. “I’m running for governor to give Georgia families a fair shot.”

I’m running to be the next Governor of Georgia.



As a former teacher, small business owner, dad, and state senator, I’ve seen Georgia’s potential because I’ve lived it. Georgia families are just looking for a fair shot.



I’m Jason Esteves, and I know that together we can build a… pic.twitter.com/ML5sY8Agy6 — Jason Esteves (@jasonesteves) April 21, 2025

Bluestein and Murphy also talked to GOP strategist Stephen Lawson about whether Gov. Brian Kemp will jump into the Senate race.

During the session, Kemp said his main focus was passing changes to how civil jury awards are handled. Kemp signed Senate Bill 68, into law Monday, resetting the countdown clock as Republicans wait to see if he will challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., next year.

“I would say he has a little bit of time, but the clock is ticking,” said Lawson.

“I think it’s fair to say, Gov. Kemp’s decision could go down as one of the most pivotal electoral decisions in the state,” he said. “[It] has ramifications for the next 10 years plus.”

