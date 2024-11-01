Politics
Politics

Jamaicans in Georgia embrace Kamala Harris as ‘part of our diaspora’

The Jamaican population in metro Atlanta is small, but one community has among the highest concentrations in the United States.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP

AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks following a meeting with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)
By
1 hour ago

There was a moment at the top of the September debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump that made Jason Walker sit up in his seat.

As the candidates were introduced, Harris confidently walked across the stage, extended her hand and introduced herself to Trump.

It set the tone for the debate. But for Walker, a Jamaican immigrant born in Kingston, it reaffirmed what he already knew about Harris.

“Jamaicans are called arrogant, but it is really a confidence and pride in knowing that we come from African kings and queens,” Walker said. “We have the audacity to believe that we can do anything.”

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris greets Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump with a handshake before the start of a the presidential debate Sept. 10 in Philadelphia. Alex Brandon/AP

AP

icon to expand image

AP

With just five days to go until the Nov. 5 election, Harris is making a strong push to become the first woman and the first Asian American to be elected president of the United States.

While her narrative leans heavily on the influence of her Indian-born mother, Shyamala Gopalan, Harris’ father is a renowned economist born and raised in a tiny parish on the northern coast of Jamaica. Although she was not born there, Harris’ achievements have energized the Jamaican community, which views her as part of who they are and strive to be.

‘Proud of our own’

Georgia’s Jamaican community is relatively small. Just 0.7% of the state’s population — or about 75,000 residents — report they are of Jamaican ancestry, according to the most recent five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

But there are also vibrant pockets of Jamaicans in places you might not expect.

They make up about 3% of Newton County, east of Atlanta, ranking it fourth in the nation among counties with the largest percent of residents claiming Jamaican ancestry. It trails only the Bronx and Brooklyn in New York City and Broward County, Florida.

In the five core metro Atlanta counties, about 48,000 out of the 4.3 million people living in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Clayton and Gwinnett counties identify as Jamaican.

“We are proud of our own,” said Evette Taylor-Reynolds, president of the Atlanta Jamaican Association. She is a part of our diaspora. We see within her the strength that we are as a nation.”

During the civil rights movement, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders held retreats and strategy sessions at Montego Bay in Jamaica. This connection led Mayor Sam Massell and King to formalize the connection between the two cities. It has been one of Atlanta's most active sister city committees over the decades, and in recent years the focus has been on a joint health initiative that sends doctors and nurses to the Jamaican city. Atlanta is the only sister city listed for Montego Bay, according to Sister Cities International. Grahampurse/Wiki Commons

Grahampurse

icon to expand image

Grahampurse

Civil rights ties

Widely known as a vacation hub, Jamaica was also the home of civil rights activist Marcus Mosiah Garvey, the founder of the Universal Negro Improvement Association; reggae pioneer Bob Marley; and a host of Olympians, including Usain Bolt, Merlene Ottey and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Marcus Garvey was a self-taught Jamaican social activist and black nationalist. He founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association in 1914 and moved in 1916 to Harlem, where he promoted black economic independence through his newspaper and businesses. His “Back to Africa” movement made him a lightning rod among black leaders and the FBI alike, and some historians have interpreted his conviction of mail fraud in 1922 as a politically motivated prosecution. He served two years of a four-year sentence in Atlanta before being deported to Jamaica in 1927. He later moved to London and died in 1940. George Grantham Bain / Library of Congress

icon to expand image

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Jamaica in 1965, three years after the island nation gained independence from the United Kingdom.

“In Jamaica,” King said in a speech in Kingston, “I feel like a human being.”

Walker, the producer and host of JWalkerBuzz— a Caribbean-themed television show based in Atlanta — is also the president of Caribbean Georgia Votes, a nonprofit aimed at mobilizing voters. He likens Harris’ popularity among Jamaicans to how African Americans in the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s paid attention to celebrated Black people who started breaking through in white-dominated spaces, like Jackie Robinson, Ralph Bunche and Diahann Carroll.

“We have made a big deal out of it in the Jamaican media and Caribbean community,” he said. “In 2020, when (President Joe) Biden had her as his running mate, he locked up the Caribbean vote in Georgia just like that. And she now has an even stronger hold on it.”

Jason Walker is the producer and host of "JWalkerBuzz," a Caribbean-themed television show based in Atlanta, and the president of Caribbean Georgia Vote, a nonprofit aimed at mobilizing voters. Walker said there is, “without a doubt,” a strong fear of Trump getting back into office among Jamaican and Caribbean immigrants. “Trump being president is a clear and present danger. He is a threat to anyone who is an immigrant, especially those who are Black and brown,” said Walker, who moved to Atlanta in 1990 to attend Georgia State University. “At least with Harris, we will have someone in the White House who understands the immigrant community and who is one of us.”

Jason Walker

icon to expand image

Jason Walker

Harris’ appeal to the Jamaican and Caribbean communities comes at a time when Trump continues to lean heavily into his anti-immigrant rhetoric in the closing days of the election.

The Trump camp advanced a long-debunked lie that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating pets, while also claiming that “the Congo” has emptied its prisons to allow violent criminals to come to the United States border as migrants.

Last week at a rally in New York City, a comedian who opened Trump’s rally called Puerto Rico — a U.S. territory in the Caribbean — a “floating island of garbage.”

“We all came to America as immigrants for different reasons. We used to think that we were going to greener pastures, and it is for some,” said Evette Taylor-Reynolds, president of the Atlanta Jamaican Association. “But when you incite violence and insurrections and march on the Capitol, that erodes the position of the United States. We come because the United States represents safety and democracy. But Trump and Jan. 6 put that in doubt.”

Evette Taylor-Reynolds

icon to expand image

Evette Taylor-Reynolds

Trump has famously questioned Harris’ racial identity, claiming that she just recently started identifying herself as Black for political expediency,

‘He taught me to be fearless’

Harris’ Caribbean roots have long played a role in how she presents herself as a Black woman even though her father, 86-year-old retired Stanford University economist Donald Harris has stayed out of the spotlight.

Donald Harris was born in Brown’s Town, a market town in St. Ann Parish about 60 miles from Kingston, Jamaica’s capital and largest city. Marley and Garvey were also born in towns in St. Ann Parish.

Brown’s Town, which has about 6,000 residents, is named after an Irish enslaver, Hamilton Brown, who is believed to have been an ancestor of Harris’ paternal great-grandmother Christiana Brown, known in the family as Miss Chrishy.

This is the home where Kamala Harris' great-uncle, Newton Harris, lived before his passing, and where other relatives now live in Orange Hill, St. Ann, Jamaica. After following her career for years, Harris' extended family in Jamaica is elated at their relative’s rise to a historic nomination. Sharlene Hendricks/AP 2020

AP

icon to expand image

AP

While the trans-Atlantic slave trade is mostly associated with its impact on North America, it is estimated that only about 388,000 of the 12 million enslaved Africans who survived the Middle Passage landed in the United States. An estimated 935,000 were shipped to Jamaica.

Today, more than 75% of the island’s 2.7 million population are of African descent.

In 1961, Donald Harris immigrated to the United States to attend the University of California, Berkeley. He and Gopalan, Harris’ mother, married in 1963, and Kamala Harris was born a year later.

As a child in the 1970s, Kamala Harris and her younger sister, Maya, visited Brown’s Town often.

Kamala Harris and her sister, Maya, far right, spend time with their cousins in Jamaica. MUST CREDIT: Courtesy of Kamala Harris

Courtesy of Kamala Harris

icon to expand image

Courtesy of Kamala Harris

In a 2018 essay called “Reflections of a Jamaican Father,” Donald Harris wrote that one of his fondest memories was bringing his daughters to his homeland in 1970, where they “trudged through the cow dung and rusted iron gates, uphill and downhill, along narrow unkempt paths, to the very end of the family property, all in my eagerness to show to the girls the terrain over which I had wandered daily for hours as a boy.”

Harris shared her own memories in a 2021 interview with the Washington Post.

“My father, like so many Jamaicans, has immense pride in our Jamaican heritage and instilled that same pride in my sister and me,” she said. “We love Jamaica. He taught us the history of where we’re from, the struggles and beauty of the Jamaican people and the richness of the culture.”

Harris’ parents divorced in 1972. Donald Harris has written that it was at that point that his interactions with his daughters came to an “abrupt halt.” After a difficult custody battle, he wrote that he lost because he was “a neegroe from da eyelans” who “might just end up eating his children for breakfast!”

Kamala Harris rarely talks about her father. But in her acceptance speech at the DNC, she spoke of how “he taught me to be fearless.”

The Jamaican brand

Donald Harris lives in the Washington, D.C., area, but he still looms large in Jamaica.

In the mid-’90s, after he retired from Stanford — where he was the school’s first Black professor of economics to receive tenure — Donald Harris returned to Jamaica. There, he helped transform the country’s economy, which was fueled by debt, into one sustained by an export-based model through public and private partnerships.

In 2013, a year after Harris’ economic policy was adopted, the island’s unemployment rate was 15%. Today it stands at 5.4% and has earned Donald Harris the country’s Order of Merit, a national honor that can only be held by 15 living people.

Jamaicans see Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, as carrying on her father’s work ethic, as well as the Jamaican practices of hard work, education and yes, fun.

“She is the epitome of what the Jamaican brand is — culture, music and education,” said Taylor-Reynolds, the former festival queen of Jamaica who moved to the United States in 1989 from Westmoreland Parish to go to college. “We brag that we gave the world reggae, jerk chicken and oxtails. Well, this is another gift to America.”

Last week, Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson was in his studio putting the final touches on one of his latest pieces. The prolific artist has three major pieces in Atlanta, including a statue of King in Vine City and the new John Lewis statue in Decatur.

“Jamaicans have been making their mark across the globe for many years, in so many areas, by developing dynamic personalities, especially in the social context,” Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson said. “There seems to be something within the Jamaican spirit and heritage. We have been trying to figure out how to bottle and sell it. If we did, we would all be millionaires.”

Courtesy Basil Watson

icon to expand image

Courtesy Basil Watson

In Jamaica, he has created busts for all of the country’s seven recognized national heroes. He has also created seven statues recognizing Jamaican Olympians that ring Jamaica’s National Stadium.

He said he would be ready to do at least one more if called.

“As a Jamaican, it is nice to think that someone of Jamaican heritage has risen so high. If, or when, she wins, it would be an honor, privilege and dream to do a statue of Kamala Harris,” said Watson, who moved to the United States in 2002 to extend his career as an artist. “Whom I expect to be the next president of the United States of America.”

Become a member of UATL for more stories like this in our free newsletter and other membership benefits.

Follow UATL on Facebook, on X, TikTok and Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Ernie Suggs on facebookFollow Ernie Suggs on twitter

Ernie Suggs is an enterprise reporter covering race and culture for the AJC since 1997. A 1990 graduate of N.C. Central University and a 2009 Harvard University Nieman Fellow, he is also the former vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists. His obsession with Prince, Spike Lee movies, Hamilton and the New York Yankees is odd.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Georgia can save our country from a Trump presidency
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Any demographic group could sway a tight race in battleground Georgia
Placeholder Image

John Spink/AJC

Trump, Harris campaigns hustle on last day of early voting in Georgia: Live coverage1h ago
Placeholder Image

Alyssa Pointer

Muslim and South Asian voters can shape Georgia’s future
The Latest
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Congressman Donalds looks to fire up Trump supporters in final days of campaign54m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Trump, Harris campaigns hustle on last day of early voting in Georgia: Live coverage1h ago
Video purporting to show illegal Georgia voter from Haiti is disinformation
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right