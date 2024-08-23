DNC watch party in Atlanta featured on national stage

Guests cheered and waved blue and white pom-poms and sported camouflage honoring Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as speakers in Chicago delivered their best cases to support Harris’ bid for the presidency throughout the night.

Frank Ski, a disc jockey on the radio station WVEE, or V-103, spoke to the crowd about the “vital importance” of voting in Georgia. He also hyped up the historic opportunity to support Harris, who would be the first woman and first person of Black and South Asian descent to become president.

“The most powerful person in the world has always been a woman,” he said, before thanking the women in the audience, saying “we are only here because of you.”

Several attendees wore white, matching conventiongoers, in honor of suffragettes who worked to gain women access to voting in the 20th century.

Pearl Moten, 64, wore head-to-toe ivory, including a hat and bedazzled sneakers. She said it’s important that “women can make decisions about their own bodies” and wants to hear Harris speak about women’s health on the campaign trail.

An Army veteran, Moten said she also wants to see a healthy economy, improved infrastructure and efforts to address global warming.

The watch party also drew some local celebrities.

Quinnes Parker, an artist and actor who starred in the 2005 film “Hitch,” lives in Atlanta and made a plea to viewers.

“We have an amazing responsibility,” he said.

He said voters need to get involved, send a text message to encourage support and volunteer.

“We need to be a part of what is going to be history,” Parker said. “Allow your voice to be heard. You could be the difference. The race is close.”