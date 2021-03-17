In Washington, calls increase for gun control, hate-crimes law

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat who filed that legislation, also posted comments on social media about the Atlanta-area attacks.

“My heart breaks for the 8 people — including 6 women of Asian descent — who were murdered in Atlanta last night,” she wrote Wednesday. “This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs.”

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were also among those who released statements condemning the violence that appeared to have roots in misogyny. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the news of the shootings gripped her attention and she hoped that her colleagues and people at home are watching, too.

“We still know that this risk of gun violence is out there in a big way,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “And that’s what you saw, sadly, in Atlanta.”

Klobuchar said she was happy Georgia voters recently elected Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who she said are poised to support gun control measures.

“I think we’re very lucky to have these two senators in place that are focused on sensible gun violence rules and background checks and doing something when it comes to the scourge of gun violence,” she said.

Warnock dedicated the first moments of his maiden floor speech on Wednesday to the eight victims and said the nation was grieving collectively. Afterward, he elaborated on what steps he thinks should be taken to prevent similar violence in the future.

“As you talk to the American people, there is commitment among gun owners and on both sides of the aisle for reasonable gun reform — for background checks,” he said. “And there’s a disconnect between what’s happening out there and what goes on too often here in the halls of this body.”

Wednesday’s vote in the U.S. House on the Violence Against Women Act, which is mainly focused on preventing domestic and dating violence, carried new meaning in wake of the shootings. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, said he had the victims in mind as he voted in favor of the measure, which passed with bipartisan support.

“The shooting spree last night in my home state of Georgia only further demonstrates how critical it is that our government and our society work urgently to prioritize the safety of women, particularly women of color,” he said in a statement. “Asian women, Black women, Native women, all women are not safe in their communities, at their places of work or in their homes.”

Even before Tuesday’s violence, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux had been in touch with Asian American leaders in her district to discuss the slurs, vandalism and assaults that are too often the stories behind the stats showing an increase in violence.

Preventing violence like what the Atlanta area experienced Tuesday night takes a multifaceted approach, she said. Bourdeaux supports the proposed COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and would like to see laws passed that limit access to firearms and other weapons. She also backs measures that would close loopholes in background checks and ensure these safety checks are meaningful.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose activism around limiting access to guns started when her own son was shot and killed, said she knows the pain that many families are experiencing after Tuesday’s attack.

“We can work to honor their legacy and pass laws that will keep our communities safer,” the Marietta Democrat wrote in a message to supporters. “Today, let us each recommit to the work required to dismantle racism and end gun violence.”