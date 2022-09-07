Flood-ravaged Summerville prepares for more storms

“We’re tackling everything that we can with any resource that we have. We have every resource we have available,” said the governor. “State government – we have been here and we’re not going anywhere.”

James Stallings, the head of Georgia’s emergency agency, said he’s requested assistance from the Small Business Administration and federal disaster officials but now “we’re more focused on just making sure safety and water and resources are available” to those in need.

The town of roughly 4,000 is home to plenty of them. Volunteers near Summerville City Hall gave out care packages of fruit, crackers and water to a long line of cars that snaked along several blocks. Workers tried to clear drains and restore water service to reopen schools and businesses.

Chasity Bridges from Chattooga County carries a case of water alongside other volunteers outside Summerville City Hall. The city is providing water to affected residents; the water is still not fully restored in Chattooga county after the floods caused by the severe rains on Labor Day weekend. Sunday, September 7, 2022.

“I’m depending on these gentlemen behind us to tell us our next move right now,” said Jared Hosmer, a Chattooga County native and former school administrator who now serves as the superintendent. “Our number one concern is making sure our kids have what they need.”

For the Caseys, the weekend storms are just the latest setback for their fledgling business.

They established their store in a forgotten building on the edge of downtown Summerville that was so derelict a tree was growing through the floorboards and a wall was left unrepaired after a drunken driver had crashed through it.

The Caseys poured their life into the business – and more than $250,000 of their savings. They hired about 30 staffers and charted out plans for an expansion, opening a bakery and coffee shop to serve as a community gathering place and a hangout for college football Saturdays.

But perennial flooding has clouded their dreams. They lost $50,000 worth of merchandise last year amid two downpours that submerged parts of their building. And Nicholas Casey estimated that the latest rainfall cost the business another $200,000.

A picture of the damage at Dirt, a design and decor store in Summerville that was inundated by September flooding.

More trouble could be on the way. Kemp warned that forecasters expect another string of storms on the horizon this weekend “and all Georgians need to be aware.”

Heather Casey hopes the town can better prepare for this round of severe weather by clearing out clogged storm drains and bolstering its drainage system. But she’s not optimistic.

“Yes, it was an unprecedented flood. But our risk could have been much less if it was ankle-deep water rather than waist-deep water. The response from the city was a lot of words. And we need action,” she said. “I don’t know how to recover from this financially.”

Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey pleaded for patience.

“We are certainly trying to do what we can,” he said. “We have done some work as far as the creek is concerned but when we get a large amount of rain in a short period of time we are going to have some problems.”