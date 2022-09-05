How to track your absentee ballot

Georgia voters can track their absentee ballots through a service that sends notifications when ballots are mailed and returned during this fall’s elections.
The BallotTrax service provides text messages, emails or phone calls so voters can stay informed about the progress of their ballots. Nearly 98,000 Georgia voters had already requested absentee ballots through Sunday, according to state election records.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced last week that voters can use BallotTrax this year after his office introduced it before the 2020 election.
BallotTrax is available free of charge to all Georgia voters whose requests for absentee ballots have been processed by their counties. BallotTrax will also inform voters if their absentee ballots are rejected, which can occur if their IDs don’t match or voter registration information is missing. Voters can then correct problems.
Absentee ballots will begin to be mailed Oct. 10, and completed ballots must be received at county election offices before polls close on Election Day on Nov. 8.
Voters can request absentee ballots by printing out a form available at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov. Signed forms can then be uploaded to that website or emailed to county election offices.
The BallotTrax service is available at georgia.ballottrax.net.
