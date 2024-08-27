“People are inclined to believe it because it sort of suits their political leaning,” she said.

Sanders said it’s always a good idea to fact-check something when you know it’s a polarizing issue or headline.

“When you see something that is designed to get you feeling a certain way online, whatever platform it is, just jump into your Chrome browser,” she said.

Sanders said some headlines can be easy to fall for when they come from a notable news source. One example she gave was the rumor that Beyoncé would perform at the Democratic National Convention, which was reported by TMZ.

“People were also quoting the TMZ article’s anonymous sources. That’s a red flag,” said Sanders. “That’s why we don’t use them at PolitiFact — because they had anonymous sources that were clearly wrong.”

Sanders encouraged listeners to be a little more skeptical about what they’re seeing on social media and to always take the time to do a quick search.

“I know it’s like a little bit of extra work, but it’s worth it for your peace of mind and your credibility with your friends and family,” she said.

“I think that people need to be more skeptical,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you can’t believe anything, but it means the content needs to work a little bit harder for you to believe it.”

