House Speaker Ralston: Georgia must end any Russia investments

House Speaker David Ralston on Monday called for the state of Georgia to investigate whether it holds pension investments in Russian companies, and if so, to quickly sell them.
Ralston is seeking to distance Georgia’s government from Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Georgia House of Representatives responded with a standing ovation.
“While our role in international affairs is limited, we make clear that our people stand with those in those who want to live in peace,” said Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge.
It’s unclear whether or how much of the state’s investment funds are invested in Russian-held equities or assets. Ralston said the House Budget & Research Office asked for more information Monday from the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia and the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia.
“We pray for the people of the Ukraine this morning. They continue courageously defending their nation against an unwarranted and unprovoked invasion by the Russian Federation,” Ralston said.
Meanwhile in the state Senate, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan condemned apologists for Russia President Vladimir Putin.
“Vladimir Putin is a selfish, brutal dictator, and anybody who would tell you otherwise is lying,” Duncan said. “I call on this country, I call on this state, I call on this chamber to stand in support of the Ukrainian country as they fight for freedom.”
— Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.
About the Author