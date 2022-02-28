Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

House Speaker Ralston: Georgia must end any Russia investments

Speaker of the House David Ralston speaks to the media on November 22, 2021. Ralston on Monday called for Georgia to investigate investments in Russia. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
Speaker of the House David Ralston speaks to the media on November 22, 2021. Ralston on Monday called for Georgia to investigate investments in Russia. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

House Speaker David Ralston on Monday called for the state of Georgia to investigate whether it holds pension investments in Russian companies, and if so, to quickly sell them.

Ralston is seeking to distance Georgia’s government from Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Georgia House of Representatives responded with a standing ovation.

“While our role in international affairs is limited, we make clear that our people stand with those in those who want to live in peace,” said Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge.

It’s unclear whether or how much of the state’s investment funds are invested in Russian-held equities or assets. Ralston said the House Budget & Research Office asked for more information Monday from the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia and the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia.

“We pray for the people of the Ukraine this morning. They continue courageously defending their nation against an unwarranted and unprovoked invasion by the Russian Federation,” Ralston said.

Meanwhile in the state Senate, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan condemned apologists for Russia President Vladimir Putin.

“Vladimir Putin is a selfish, brutal dictator, and anybody who would tell you otherwise is lying,” Duncan said. “I call on this country, I call on this state, I call on this chamber to stand in support of the Ukrainian country as they fight for freedom.”

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Senate panel backs budget with raises, bonuses, tax refund
2h ago
Unlike Texas, new voter ID rules in Georgia didn’t cause surge in rejections
Ukraine could refocus debates in Georgia midterm races
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top