House passes massive funding bill , including $13.6 billion, in aid for Ukraine.Late on March 9, the United States House of Representatives passed a massive funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. .Late on March 9, the United States House of Representatives passed a massive funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. .The 2,741-page omnibus funding bill will now seek approval from the Senate. .Due to the size of the bill and the late hourit was released, House lawmakers had little time to review the measure before it was approved. .It's just dysfunctional to have something as large as this and then expect people to vote on it without having the opportunity to review it, Mike Rounds, Republican Senator of South Dakota, via CNN.It's just dysfunctional to have something as large as this and then expect people to vote on it without having the opportunity to review it, Mike Rounds, Republican Senator of South Dakota, via CNN.Conflict arose over pandemic relief funds, which were eventually stripped from the larger omnibus bill. .Instead, House Democrats introduced a separate $15.6 billion COVID relief bill. .However, CNN reports that the pandemic relief measures are expected to face strong opposition in the Senate and are unlikely to be approved. .However, CNN reports that the pandemic relief measures are expected to face strong opposition in the Senate and are unlikely to be approved. .The larger omnibus bill reportedly includes provisions that reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and implements new cybersecurity initiatives. .The emergency aid package for Ukraine includes $4 billion for refugees and grants the president authority to transfer defense equipment to allied nations. .The emergency aid package for Ukraine includes $4 billion for refugees and grants the president authority to transfer defense equipment to allied nations. .CNN points out that the bill will require the approval of all 100 senators to pass before a government shutdown at midnight on March 11.