House passes Electoral Count update aimed at preventing another Jan. 6

The legislation would fix ambiguities regarding the role of the vice president in counting electoral votes while also making it harder to challenge the certification of results from individual states. It also makes it clear that governors can only send one certified list of electoral votes from their states, addressing the “fake electors” scheme that was attempted in Georgia and other battlegrounds.

The Senate’s version is similar but a bit more streamlined, and members in that chamber said this proposal already has the bipartisan support needed to avoid a filibuster. The Senate Rules Committee meets Tuesday to discuss the legislation.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk was among the Republicans who spoke out against the bill on the House floor Wednesday. Loudermilk has been accused of giving tours in the Capitol complex in the days prior to Jan. 6, including at least one person who was filmed outside the building during the insurrection. Loudermilk said he did nothing wrong.

During Wednesday’s debate, Loudermilk said he opposed the legislation not because of what it does but because he did not think Republicans had been involved enough in drafting it. The bill’s primary sponsors are Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Both are members of the Jan. 6 select committee.

“I agree that we should clarify some of the mechanisms of the Act, and I certainly agree that we should be working to prevent another breach of security of this Capitol as we saw on Jan. 6,” Loudermilk, a Cassville Republican, said. “With all that said, we can’t afford a one-sided, no-compromises discussion crafted by a partisan select committee which is what we’re being presented with this bill.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 8873, the Presidential Election Reform Act

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton