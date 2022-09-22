BreakingNews
Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
ajc logo
X

House passes Electoral Count update aimed at preventing another Jan. 6

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) preside over a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A mob of people loyal to President Trump stormed the Capitol following a rally, halting Congresss counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Bidens victory as the police evacuated lawmakers from the building in a scene of violence, chaos and disruption that shook the core of American democracy. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Combined ShapeCaption
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) preside over a joint session of Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. A mob of people loyal to President Trump stormed the Capitol following a rally, halting Congresss counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Bidens victory as the police evacuated lawmakers from the building in a scene of violence, chaos and disruption that shook the core of American democracy. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia’s delegation split along party lines with all Democrats in favor, GOP members opposed

WASHINGTON — A measure that would update the process Congress uses to count electoral votes and confirm the outcome of presidential elections moved forward in the U.S. House.

Democrats and many Republicans say they want to get a new law on the books before Congress adjourns later this year. Their goal is to ensure that the next counting of electoral votes in January 2025 is not exploited in the same manner as 2021 when President Donald Trump and his allies challenged President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia and other swing states.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who is a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said the violence of that day necessitated an update of the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

“Former President Trump was told there was no ambiguity by his own vice president and attorney general of the United States and yet insisted there was some wiggle room for the vice president to step outside of his assigned constitutional role and simply declare the electoral college votes of certain states including Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania null and void and returning them to the legislatures of those states for undefined further action,” Raskin said. “All of that is clearly outside the history of the electoral college and what is contemplated; we clarify that in this legislation.”

The measure, called the Presidential Election Reform Act, passed the House 229-203 Wednesday and included the support of every Democrat and nine Republican lawmakers who are either retiring or lost their primaries this year. Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines.

The legislation would fix ambiguities regarding the role of the vice president in counting electoral votes while also making it harder to challenge the certification of results from individual states. It also makes it clear that governors can only send one certified list of electoral votes from their states, addressing the “fake electors” scheme that was attempted in Georgia and other battlegrounds.

The Senate’s version is similar but a bit more streamlined, and members in that chamber said this proposal already has the bipartisan support needed to avoid a filibuster. The Senate Rules Committee meets Tuesday to discuss the legislation.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk was among the Republicans who spoke out against the bill on the House floor Wednesday. Loudermilk has been accused of giving tours in the Capitol complex in the days prior to Jan. 6, including at least one person who was filmed outside the building during the insurrection. Loudermilk said he did nothing wrong.

During Wednesday’s debate, Loudermilk said he opposed the legislation not because of what it does but because he did not think Republicans had been involved enough in drafting it. The bill’s primary sponsors are Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming. Both are members of the Jan. 6 select committee.

“I agree that we should clarify some of the mechanisms of the Act, and I certainly agree that we should be working to prevent another breach of security of this Capitol as we saw on Jan. 6,” Loudermilk, a Cassville Republican, said. “With all that said, we can’t afford a one-sided, no-compromises discussion crafted by a partisan select committee which is what we’re being presented with this bill.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 8873, the Presidential Election Reform Act

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?17h ago
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams drawing 79% of likely Black voters, about 10 percentage points below what Democrats typically see. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters
4h ago
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
18h ago
Attorneys for Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Ludacris, say he fired in self-defense in the June 26 shooting outside his Buckhead restaurant that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Chaka Zulu’s lawyers discuss night of fatal shooting
1h ago
Attorneys for Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Ludacris, say he fired in self-defense in the June 26 shooting outside his Buckhead restaurant that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Chaka Zulu’s lawyers discuss night of fatal shooting
1h ago
Biden Declares That the Pandemic Is 'Over'

Opinion: Clean up on Aisle 46
2h ago
The Latest
Biden Declares That the Pandemic Is 'Over'

Opinion: Clean up on Aisle 46
2h ago
Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters
4h ago
Georgia medical marijuana licenses finally awarded; growing to begin
14h ago
Featured
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights wants the name of 1906 Atlanta race riot changed to massacre

Should the Atlanta race riots of 1906 be called the Atlanta Race Massacre?
17h ago
As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
18h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top