BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker downplays abortion ruling’s impact

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, greets a supporter after a campaign event Wednesday in Athens. He said Thursday that voters "are not concerned" about a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the state's anti-abortion to take effect, banning the procedure in most cases about six weeks into a pregnancy. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, greets a supporter after a campaign event Wednesday in Athens. He said Thursday that voters "are not concerned" about a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the state's anti-abortion to take effect, banning the procedure in most cases about six weeks into a pregnancy. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

ALTO — Republican Herschel Walker downplayed the impact Georgia’s abortion ban will have on the November election, saying voters were more concerned about the economy.

“You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about,” the U.S. Senate candidate said when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the abortion ruling, which came down Wednesday.

“And that’s what I said. People are concerned about gas, they’re concerned about food,” he said during a stop at Jaemor Farms in North Georgia to talk to farmers. “They’re not even talking about that.”

Walker opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. His opponent, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, supports abortion rights.

“This is one of the many important issues Georgians care deeply about, and Rev. Warnock is fighting to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions with her doctor — not politicians,” Warnock spokeswoman Meredith Brasher said.

Georgia’s law, which took effect Wednesday, bans most abortions after six weeks.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA 10h ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
8h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
34m ago
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’
1h ago
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’
1h ago
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: the quarterbacks
9h ago
The Latest
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA
10h ago
Opinion: After abortion defeat, Democrats in Congress try to play offense
10h ago
Abortion appointments canceled as Georgians react to court ruling
22h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
10h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top