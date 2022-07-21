Herschel Walker downplays abortion ruling’s impact

ALTO — Republican Herschel Walker downplayed the impact Georgia’s abortion ban will have on the November election, saying voters were more concerned about the economy.
“You’re going to bring up things that people are not concerned about,” the U.S. Senate candidate said when asked by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the abortion ruling, which came down Wednesday.
“And that’s what I said. People are concerned about gas, they’re concerned about food,” he said during a stop at Jaemor Farms in North Georgia to talk to farmers. “They’re not even talking about that.”
Walker opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother. His opponent, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, supports abortion rights.
“This is one of the many important issues Georgians care deeply about, and Rev. Warnock is fighting to protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions with her doctor — not politicians,” Warnock spokeswoman Meredith Brasher said.
Georgia’s law, which took effect Wednesday, bans most abortions after six weeks.
