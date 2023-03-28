Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023

Standing disclaimer time: Everything I know about fashion I learned from shows like “Project Runway” and “America’s Next Top Model.” I do not claim to be an expert.

If you know me, you know that on any given day you can catch me looking like a disheveled mess.

Most of the lawmakers I spoke with said they felt it was important to present themselves to the world in the best possible light. Many said while they felt one’s appearance shouldn’t matter, there are many who will judge a person at first glance.

For the men on the list, it’s difficult to get too creative. Most wear dark tailored suits but play around with patterned ties, pocket squares and socks. The women have a little more leeway to have fun, but it usually came down to fit, tailoring and color to make the list. This is completely subjective and boils down to what I think is fashionable. Do with that information what you will.

And with that, I give you the AJC.com picks for the 2023 best-dressed* state lawmakers, in alphabetical order:

State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia

Occupation: Minister and nonprofit professional

Favorite fashion tip: “Be creative. And color is magic.”

State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna

Occupation: Former government affairs consultant

Favorite fashion tip: “I love Rent the Runway. ... I follow a couple of people on Instagram, but only one or two and only women who have the same body type that I do, and it’s pushed me a little bit outside of my comfort zone by trying different things (and) trying different combinations. And I believe that in this building, you cannot compromise on shoes.”

House Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon

Occupation: Dentist

Fashion inspiration: “Happiness. Like, ‘These socks, I feel good about those.’ I like colors, I like patterns and I like brightness. And I love bowties because they represent freedom.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Have confidence in whatever you’re going to wear. Comfortable confidence. Be comfortable with it and be confident that you made the right selection for yourself.”

State Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Alto

Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting chairwoman

Occupation: Business owner

Favorite fashion tip: “Get it approved by your 19-year-old daughter. I just don’t want to embarrass her, so I’ve sent her selfies many days and said, ‘Is this OK?’ And she’ll tell me what to change.”

State Rep. Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners

Occupation: Banker

Fashion inspiration: “I think about looking the part. Politicians and public servants have a certain look to them. But most importantly, I take great pride in representing my district and having that reflected in what I wear. I think is important.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I keep it simple. I like just whites and blues and then a sharp tie. Pay attention to detail. And have everything pressed and cleaned and ironed and and ready to go.”

State Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville

Occupation: Attorney

Fashion inspiration: “Classy, professional but with with the feminine flair. I try to not just wear suits that are just black and blue. I think it’s important to look and feel comfortable in what you’re wearing. The type of clothes that I wear make me feel not only professional, but also like a strong woman.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I like having pieces that are always going to be in fashion. My closet’s full of classy pieces that 10 years from now you know are still going to be in fashion.”

State Sen. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville

Occupation: Consultant

Favorite fashion tip: “I like simple with a pop of color, whether it’s a red lipstick or a fun blazer.”

State Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, R-Bremen

Occupation: Attorney

Fashion inspiration: “My inspiration comes from both my mother and my grandmother. They were both seamstresses. ... In my 20s it was more of a loud and power tie type of dress, but now I trend a little more conservative.”

Favorite fashion tip: “Always, always, always, though, whether it’s a full suit or a blazer, you have to have a pocket square. Without a pocket square, I feel completely naked. ... I always recommend that anybody that has a full suit on, you need that pocket square. It makes it elegant.”

State Sen. Rick Williams, R-Milledgeville

Senate Retirement Committee chairman

Occupation: Funeral director

Fashion inspiration: “I’m think about looking professional and neat and that’s it, pretty much. Yeah, that’s it. And make sure that my shoes are polished and that my wife will approve.”

Favorite fashion tip: “I’m usually wearing a white shirt, but I do enjoy different ties and different themed ties. ... I have ties with koala bears and foxes and dinosaurs and other animals and my grandchildren get a kick out of the different ties.”

State Rep. Inga Willis, D-Atlanta

Occupation: Entrepreneur and creative executive

Fashion inspiration: “My fashion influences began with my father, who masters the details (and) also, the put-together women in my family, and extends to women who exude timeless eras: Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll, (and) Diana Ross in ‘Mahogany.’”

Favorite fashion tip: “For me, it’s the color blend and the feel. And I’m very intentional about who’s inspiring me for the season. So I look at the era and the fabrics. It’s like a collage.”

*Disclaimer: No algorithms were used in creating this list.

