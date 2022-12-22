ajc logo
Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward would join the parole board after four years of running the state’s prison system.

The appointment comes after a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found that inmates often continue to commit crimes once in prison because there are often few consequences from prison authorities or courts.

Kemp appointed Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver to serve as director. DJJ Assistant Commissioner Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as interim commissioner of that agency.

Reports from the Georgia Department of Corrections show that from January through October of this year, 24 prison inmate deaths were classified as homicides, while the manner of death for dozens of other cases was still undetermined.

The AJC in previous reporting determined that there were 29 murders in 2021, 29 in 2020, 14 in 2019, and seven in 2018.

Many people interviewed for that investigation said that long-standing issues such as overcrowding, understaffing, indifference and security lapses make Department of Corrections facilities breeding grounds for murder.

Kemp appointed Ward in 2019, after he had worked with the department for 27 years, starting as a corrections officer.

“Over those many years, (Ward) has seen all aspects of our prisons and the people impacted by them, most of whom will eventually return to society,” Kemp said in a statement. “That makes him uniquely qualified for the Board of Pardons and Paroles, and I am glad he will continue his public service in this capacity.”

Oliver has served as DJJ commissioner since being appointed by Kemp in 2019. He began his career in law enforcement as a county detention officer, going on to serve as chief of the Social Circle Police Department and then as the city’s deputy city manager.

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

