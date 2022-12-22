Head of Georgia’s troubled prison system gets new state job

Many people interviewed for that investigation said that long-standing issues such as overcrowding, understaffing, indifference and security lapses make Department of Corrections facilities breeding grounds for murder.

Kemp appointed Ward in 2019, after he had worked with the department for 27 years, starting as a corrections officer.

“Over those many years, (Ward) has seen all aspects of our prisons and the people impacted by them, most of whom will eventually return to society,” Kemp said in a statement. “That makes him uniquely qualified for the Board of Pardons and Paroles, and I am glad he will continue his public service in this capacity.”

Oliver has served as DJJ commissioner since being appointed by Kemp in 2019. He began his career in law enforcement as a county detention officer, going on to serve as chief of the Social Circle Police Department and then as the city’s deputy city manager.