Georgia prison employees arrested for drug crimes, battery, sexual assault of inmates

Twenty-one arrests involved a charge of battery. That includes the arrests of five Rutledge State Prison employees last September. Four are accused in a case where a handcuffed inmate at the Columbus prison was beaten. The fifth employee was accused of beating an inmate in a separate incident.

The list also shows nine GDC employees were arrested for sexual assault, including four involving assaults of persons in custody at Lee Arrendale State Prison, Georgia’s largest facility for women. Another sexual assault charge was against a sergeant at the Arrendale Transitional Center.

Under Georgia law, a person with supervisory authority over another person can be charged with sexual assault even if there’s consent.

One teacher is listed as being arrested for sexual assault against a person in custody. That happened at Autry State Prison.

The only other teacher on the list is DaShawn Melvin, who was the GED instructor at Pulaski State Prison until he was fired in April after he was arrested on charges that he was trying to bring contraband into the prison for a gang-affiliated inmate.

Melvin testified in June that he had inappropriate sexual contact with that inmate as well as a half-dozen others, but his statements — made in a Fulton County court under a grant of immunity — have not led to criminal charges.