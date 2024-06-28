Gwinnett Venezuelan restaurant hosts watch party

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

”I support [Republicans] one hundred percent,” he said. “I came from Venezuela 23 years ago and I’ve never gotten involved in politics. But I definitely feel like I have to contribute my little grain of sand now to make a change.”

In his view, the most pressing issues are the economy and public safety, both of which he says have grown imperiled under President Biden.

”We came here from our countries to avoid these types of problems, and it turns out some of the same things are happening,” he said.

Victor Armendariz, a local Mexican American conservative radio host, addressed the crowd as the debate was starting.

”Four years ago, gas cost you less, food costs you less. Everything about your life cost you less money … This is important tonight,” he said. “We’ve got English going and Spanish going. It’s because we’re all one. We’re Americans. Before I’m Mexican, I’m American … And here in this country to succeed, it doesn’t matter, brown, Black, white I don’t care what you are and I don’t care what language you speak.”

As the debate got underway, it sometimes proved difficult for the exchanged between Trump and Biden to hold the crowd’s attention.

The first applause line of the night? Trump’s assertion that the border is considered the most dangerous place in the world.