Guide to the AJC’s inauguration coverage

A view of the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday, ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Credit: Susan Walsh

By Susan Potter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Joseph R. Biden Jr. will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has two reporters on the ground in Washington to document the events of this historic weekend, including the swearing-in of Georgia’s newest U.S. senators: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Four years ago, we had eight staffers in Washington for the inauguration of Donald Trump, but the unprecedented lockdown of the U.S. Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic have greatly limited access and the inaugural events themselves.

Still, our Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell, and senior political reporter Greg Bluestein will be there to bring you live coverage, with an emphasis on Georgia connections. In Atlanta, Patricia Murphy and others will be following Georgians who are marking the day.

Check ajc.com for updates.

You can follow Mitchell on Facebook and on Twitter at @ajconwashington, Bluestein on Facebook and on Twitter at @bluestein, and Murphy at @1PatriciaMurphy .

And if you are hosting or attending virtual events or celebrating in other ways, please let us know. Please send photos, videos or your thoughts on the inauguration to patricia.murphy@ajc.com

