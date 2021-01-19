Guide to the AJC’s inauguration coverage

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has two reporters on the ground in Washington to document the events of this historic weekend, including the swearing-in of Georgia’s newest U.S. senators: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Four years ago, we had eight staffers in Washington for the inauguration of Donald Trump, but the unprecedented lockdown of the U.S. Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic have greatly limited access and the inaugural events themselves.

Still, our Washington correspondent, Tia Mitchell, and senior political reporter Greg Bluestein will be there to bring you live coverage, with an emphasis on Georgia connections. In Atlanta, Patricia Murphy and others will be following Georgians who are marking the day.