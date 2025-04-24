The vast majority of Afghan refugees are Muslims.

All Afghan refugees, regardless of their faith, could be endangered if they were forced to return after helping the United States, said Hogai Nassery, CEO of the Afghan American Alliance of Georgia.

“I promise you, if you go back and your name is on a hit list, you are in jeopardy,” Nassery said. “These are people’s lives on the line. I appreciate that Secretary Raffensperger even cares. It’s just galling that it’s only the Christians he’s talking about.”

Afganistan’s government is a totalitarian theocracy that prohibits education access for girls over age 12.

Nassery said the Trump administration is reneging on a promise to help families escape Taliban rule after the “debacle” of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

She estimated over 2,000 Afghan refugees have been allowed into Georgia since the U.S. withdrew.

Raffensperger urged the federal government to wait at least 90 days before revoking the parole status of Afghan Christian refugees, to hear their asylum claims and to consider granting temporary protected status to those refugees.