BreakingNews
5 dead in crash on I-85

Georgia’s Calvin Smyre selected by Biden to serve as UN delegate

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics
By
20 minutes ago
X

Former state Rep. Calvin Smyre is headed to New York City this month to serve as one of the United States’ official delegates to the United Nations General Assembly.

In this role, Smyre will rub elbows with leaders of nearly 200 nations and participate in discussions on global issues such as climate change, immigration and the impact of war and other international conflicts. The General Assembly is the main legislative body of the United Nations, and Smyre will serve as one of the United States’ five delegates alongside two members of Congress and two other private citizens.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed representative of the United States at the United Nations, and I am excited to have this opportunity to serve and represent the United States,” Smyre said in a statement Sunday. “I am grateful to President Biden for this opportunity and the trust he has shown in me.”

Smyre, a Democrat who lives in Columbus, retired from the Georgia House in 2022. At the time, he was its longest-serving member having been in office for 48 years.

He was also looking forward to a new job in the Biden administration.

The president had announced in September 2021 that he wanted Smyre to serve as ambassador to the Dominican Republic. A few months later, Biden changed his mind and nominated Smyre to serve in the Bahamas instead.

But the Senate never acted, and the nomination died. Biden then reappointed Smyre in January 2023 to serve as ambassador to the Bahamas. Still, there has been no movement to confirm him. It remains pending.

The United Nations delegate role is a temporary one and not subject to Senate confirmation. It is separate from the permanent, Senate-approved positions, such as the one held by U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and formerly by Nikki Haley.

The General Assembly session officially opens on Tuesday, but the most important sessions will be held Sept. 18-26. During these “high-level” meetings, heads of state and other government leaders will deliver speeches.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among those who applauded Smyre, noting that their families have long been connected. Smyre served in the legislature alongside First Lady Marty Kemp’s father, Bob Argo.

“Calvin will serve the entire country just as well in his new role as a public delegate to the 78 United Nations General Assembly,” Kemp said. “And we’re proud that he continues to represent our state in prominent ways.”

Explore‘The guy in the glass’: Longtime Rep. Calvin Smyre wraps 48 years in office

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta parents urge school board to replicate DeKalb charter school4h ago

Credit: admin

BREAKING
5 dead in crash on I-85
20m ago

Credit: MTV

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Erica Mena booted from show over racial slur
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
16h ago

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
16h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

3-year-old, teen among 5 shot at NW Atlanta home; 18-year-old suspect dead
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Panel to review whether fake Trump elector should be suspended from Senate
Hyundai supercharging EV battery plans in Georgia to take on Tesla
Threats from Georgia’s Greene, Clyde increase chances of federal shutdown
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
16h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top