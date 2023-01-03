Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador

He is among roughly 20 of President Joe Biden’s ambassadorship nominees who were not confirmed by the time Congress ended its session Tuesday morning and started a new one. Now, Biden must decide whether to renominate Smyre and the others to start the process anew.

Biden announced in September 2021 that he wanted Smyre to serve as ambassador to the Dominican Republican before changing his mind and nominating Smyre to the Bahamas post in May. In the months that followed, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee never discussed Smyre or asked him to appear at a meeting.