BreakingNews
Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
ajc logo
X

Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate adjourned its two year-term without confirming Calvin Smyre to serve as ambassador to the Bahamas.

He is among roughly 20 of President Joe Biden’s ambassadorship nominees who were not confirmed by the time Congress ended its session Tuesday morning and started a new one. Now, Biden must decide whether to renominate Smyre and the others to start the process anew.

Biden announced in September 2021 that he wanted Smyre to serve as ambassador to the Dominican Republican before changing his mind and nominating Smyre to the Bahamas post in May. In the months that followed, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee never discussed Smyre or asked him to appear at a meeting.

Throughout that time, Smyre declined to speak publicly about the confirmation process. As the congressional session wound down, spokespeople for Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock said they had no updates to share.

A White House representative also said last week that there were no updates, such as whether Biden will reappoint Smyre. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Biden plans to renominate dozens of appointees as the new congressional session gets underway, but there is no word whether Smyre will be among them.

Smyre, a Democrat from Columbus, was the longest-serving member of the Georgia House when he stepped down at the end of the 2022 session with 48 years of service under his belt. He said at the time that his nomination to serve as one of Biden’s ambassadors sped up his retirement plans.

Explore‘The guy in the glass’: Longtime Rep. Calvin Smyre wraps 48 years in office

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Gwinnett County considering changes to sex ed curriculum5h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
4h ago

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: House speaker drama casts shadow over first day of new Congress
6h ago

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: House speaker drama casts shadow over first day of new Congress
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta eyes subsidizing e-bikes as popularity surges
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Big decisions loom for Fulton County investigation of Trump
4h ago
Sports betting supporters gear up for Georgia legislative session
5h ago
Panel releases Georgia GOP chairman’s testimony on Trump electors
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
7h ago
New laws that took effect in Georgia on New Year's Day
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top