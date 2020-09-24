Georgia voter registrations and photo IDs offered before deadline

Georgians must visit driver’s license offices in person if they need to take a driving test or if they’re obtaining a license for the first time.

Same-day appointments are available in some driver’s license offices, said spokeswoman Susan Sports. People who show up without an appointment can wait in their cars because the number of customers allowed inside is restricted by social distancing rules.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia, Maggie Chambers, said she hopes the department expands hours to accommodate people who register to vote at driver’s license offices.

Georgians can also register to vote without obtaining a driver’s license, Chambers said. They can fill out paper registration applications and then bring photo ID with them to the polls on Election Day.

“Voters have options. The most important thing is to check your registration now and take steps to get registered,” Chambers said.

Voters can review their registration information through the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. The Georgia Online Voter Registration website is registertovote.sos.ga.gov.