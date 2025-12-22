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Columnists

BILL TORPY

Does the crazy meanness ebb with MAGA’s electoral spanking?

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Investing in stronger systems is helping Newton County raise student outcomes

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The resilient child myth

GUEST COLUMN

Urge Atlanta students to get As, but protect them from breathing F-rated air

BILL TORPY

Day of reckoning comes for financier who fleeced the flock

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American universities have a sexual assault problem

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French school funding riots are a harbinger for Georgia

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Georgia State University helped me and it’s making a difference for others

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Concentrated poverty is the elephant in the room for many Georgia schools

GUEST COLUMN

Georgia schools are missing this factor in the chronic absenteeism fight