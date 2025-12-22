Trump tries to sooth his ego by saying he wasn’t on the ballot. But several Georgia Republicans I spoke with said he certainly was.
Get Schooled opinion: Newton Schools superintendent credits structural changes for improving student performance.
I’ve seen firsthand that kids are not inherently resilient. They need supportive adults to show them how to grieve healthily.
The American Lung Association rated Atlanta's air quality as failing, but school children should be protected from pollution that will make them sick.
Brant Frost IV's decline was a classic in a realm of serial fraudsters.
Get Schooled opinion: Colleges must make it easier for students to report sexual assault.
French school riots are a cautionary tale for education leaders in the state of Georgia.
Get Schooled opinion: GSU offers valuable opportunities and changes lives.
Concentrated poverty remains a problem for academic achievement for many Georgia schools.
COVID-19 exacerbated the problem of chronic absenteeism in public schools. A solution is connecting students with mentors who can help them feel a sense of belonging.