Mike Luckovich: Every deck’s a poop deck

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
I’m a married gay man. I’m worried the courts will take that from others.
The Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2015, but growing backlash threatens expanded rights for the LGBTQ+ community in Georgia and across the South.
Israel-Iran war exposes danger of Trump valuing loyalty over intelligence
The seemingly out-of-nowhere drift in the Trump administration's policy matters not just for what comes next in Iran. It matters for every potential crisis ahead.
Okefenokee deal exposed how Georgia’s forest policy is flawed and needs reform
Charlton County commissioner Drew Jones says more than 90% of Georgia’s forests are privately owned. Ownership costs are high. Timber is taxed at 100%. Laws need to change.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.