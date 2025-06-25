Mike Luckovich: Golf war

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Philip Robibero (AJC)
Okefenokee deal is a win for Georgians, but swamp isn’t out of the woods
The Conservation Fund, Patagonia’s Holdfast Collective and the James M. Cox foundation secured a deal to protect a critical portion of the Okefenokee Swamp.
Readers write
DeKalb police help make No Kings march a safe assembly; concerns about bombing Iran and what's next; and blaming government for need to finance food, in today's Readers Write
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson