Georgia TV viewers’ debate: Politics or Braves game?

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock debate Friday night feels like the center of the political universe, but it may not even have Georgians’ full attention.

That’s because, as the debate gets underway at 7:00 p.m., the Atlanta Braves are likely to still be mid-game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The first pitch went out for the Braves-Phillies game at 4:37, with Spencer Strider starting for the Braves.

(If you’re looking for up-to-the-minute Braves’ coverage during the debate, tune into the AJC’s live updates as they happen.)

And since it’s Friday, high school football games will also be getting underway across the state.

Walker’s own Johnson County Trojans kick off against Glascock County at 7:30 p.m.

