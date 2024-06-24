Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
Politics

Georgia Tech fraternities put the 'party' in watch party

By
1 hour ago

Just blocks away from the debate venue and media filing center is Georgia Tech’s fraternity row. And the light rain didn’t keep some of the members in town for summer session from taking in the spectacle.

Country music was playing loudly from the Kappa Alpha house earlier this evening. Up the road, at the Kappa Sigma house, members had hung a huge banner from a balcony and it read, “Make America Drunk Again.”

A shirtless young man stepped over the bannister to hang the fraternity’s red banner next to the sign as other members looked on, cups in hand.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest

Credit: Seeger Gray

The protest scene outside the Atlanta presidential debate
6m ago
Biden-Harris watch party attendees question debate rules
18m ago
The Trump-Biden debate kicks off with question on economy
20m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more