Georgia Tech fraternities put the 'party' in watch party

Just blocks away from the debate venue and media filing center is Georgia Tech’s fraternity row. And the light rain didn’t keep some of the members in town for summer session from taking in the spectacle.

Country music was playing loudly from the Kappa Alpha house earlier this evening. Up the road, at the Kappa Sigma house, members had hung a huge banner from a balcony and it read, “Make America Drunk Again.”

A shirtless young man stepped over the bannister to hang the fraternity’s red banner next to the sign as other members looked on, cups in hand.