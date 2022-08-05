Georgia tax collections up again in July as spending and income rise

That decision saved drivers, and cost the state, more than $150 million in July. Motor fuels money goes to road and bridge projects and Kemp is back-filling the taxes earmarked for that purpose with leftover surplus funds.

The news for July comes a month after the state reported it ended its fiscal year June 30 about 23% — or $6.19 billion — ahead of last year. That will mean another big surplus for the state and Kemp is expected to propose refunding at least part of that extra money to taxpayers.

The taxes the state collects help it educate 2 million children, provide health care to more than 2 million Georgians, manage and improve parks, investigate crimes and incarcerate criminals, and regulate insurance firms, utilities and dozens of professions. The state issues driver’s licenses and helps pay for nursing home care for the elderly.

The state is a major provider of treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and it helps fund public health programs that are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides paying salaries, it helps make sure that hundreds of thousands of former teachers, university staffers and state employees receive pensions and health care.

State income tax collections have been on the rise for the past few years, since shortly after the beginning of the pandemic, when Congress first passed massive federal aid spending. Inflation has helped boost sales tax collections, with goods costing more and the taxes on them also rising.

With the help of massive federal COVID-19 aid, the state ended fiscal 2021 with a $3.7 billion surplus. During the 2022 General Assembly session, lawmakers approved refunding about $1.1 billion or so of that to taxpayers. Much of the rest was put into state reserves.

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, has said if elected, she will spend some of the fiscal 2022 surplus to give raises to teachers and law enforcement officers and pay for an expansion of Medicaid, the health program for the poor and disabled, to cover more people.

Georgia tax collections

The state of Georgia tax collections for July, compared to July 2021:

Individual income taxes: Up 10.7%

Corporate income taxes: Up 62.3%

Gross sales taxes: Up 11.7%

Motor fuels taxes: Down 97.8%*

Hotel/motel fees: Up 15%

Source: Georgia Department of Revenue

* Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended gas tax collections