Ride-share fee could benefit Five Points station, Gwinnett transit center

On Thursday the transit authority — known as the ATL Board — approved plans to use up to $11.25 million of that money as a local match as MARTA applies for federal funding of its Five Points renovation. The agency could seek as much as $45 million in federal grant money for the $150 million renovation, which MARTA hopes to complete in time for the 2026 World Cup soccer semifinal game in Atlanta.

The ATL Board also approved plans to use $2 million of the ride-share money to match Gwinnett County’s application for an $8 million federal grant to expand its Gwinnett Place transit center.

Transit funding director Jonathan Ravenelle told the board that using the ride-share fee money as a local match could allow the region to take full advantage of the $107 billion in transit funding included in the five-year bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in the fall.