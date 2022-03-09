Georgia Senate rejects bill that would let drivers touch their phones at stoplights

Senate Bill 203 would allow motorists to touch their phones if they are at a “full and complete stop” at a traffic control device or on the shoulder of the road. The phone would have to be mounted on the windshield or dashboard — not in the motorist’s hand or lap.

Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, the bill’s sponsor, said Georgia’s current distracted driving law — approved in 2018 — has made “criminals out of law-abiding citizens.” He said allowing drivers to touch their phones when the vehicle is stopped would not be dangerous and would allow police to focus on more dangerous behavior.