Georgia Senate gives final approval to ‘permit-less carry’ gun bill

Supporters say the right to bear arms is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. They say people, not guns, are responsible for rising crime.

“Let’s stop blaming an inanimate object,” said Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula.

The state would still issue concealed-carry permits to allow Georgians to take advantage of gun carry “reciprocity” with other states. Such agreements allow gun owners to carry concealed handguns in states that offer the same permissions.

SB 319 passed by a vote of 34-22. The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has said he supported passing legislation to allow handguns to be carried without a permit.

The General Assembly also sent another firearms measure, Senate Bill 479, to Kemp on Friday.

The House voted 96-64 to require prosecutors to charge someone who already was convicted of a felony and later was arrested with multiple firearms to be charged with a separate offense for each weapon.