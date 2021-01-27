Georgia lawmaker who refused COVID-19 test a no-show Wednesday

Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, took exception to comments David Clark made in an interview Tuesday in which he likened his expulsion to the removal of 33 Black and mixed-race Republicans from the General Assembly during the Reconstruction period following the Civil War.

Speaking to her colleagues Wednesday, Clark said some of the 33 lawmakers were beaten, jailed or killed because of their race and desire to hold public office.

“The original 33 (legislators) were not expelled because of some self-serving, attention-seeking personal protest about following safety protocols,” said Clark, who is no relation to David Clark. “They were expelled because they were Black.”

Jasmine Clark accused David Clark of co-opting Black suffering to score political points.

“Black people fighting to be treated like human beings is not equivalent to your fight to not spit in a cup to protect your colleagues,” she said. Her comments drew applause from many representatives.

State Sen. Randy Robertson, a Cataula Republican and former police officer, accused Clark of using law enforcement as props to make a political statement.

”The men and women that sacrifice themselves that stand on the front line to protect you and I each and every day that we come down here, they are not employed as stunt doubles, they are not employed as background actors or extras for anybody’s political message,” he said from the Senate floor. “Grandiose political statements that are for nothing else but self-serving messages that require those to be pulled that away that are here to protect us, I feel are unacceptable, unprofessional and just completely disgusting.”

David Clark could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. On Tuesday, he likened Ralston to a dictator and said he was considering legal action.

Later, on Facebook, he said the tests are unnecessary and expensive.

“When I arrived [Tuesday] morning, I came prepared to follow the required protocols by wearing a mask in chamber, having my temperature checked upon entry, and social distancing,” Clark wrote. “What I will not do is be forced to have a COVID test, or any unnecessary medical test, done without a basis for doing so.”

On Wednesday, the speaker’s office confirmed Clark will be banned from the House chamber until he gets tested. Ralston also has revoked Clark’s access to office space in an adjacent legislative building.

Clark’s next opportunity to be tested at the capitol is Thursday.

Testing of lawmakers got off to a rough start. Seventy four of the 180 House members skipped the first test of the legislative session. On Wednesday, Ralston said compliance has improved, though he provided no numbers.