Politics

Georgia senator who abstained from antisemitism vote holds off challenger

Sally Harrell father of an Israeli soldier who died in the early days of the Israel-Hamar war challenged the Democratic senator
State Sen. Sally Harrell is being challenged by David Lubin in the Democratic primary. Courtesy photos.

Credit: Maya Prabhu

Credit: Maya Prabhu

State Sen. Sally Harrell is being challenged by David Lubin in the Democratic primary. Courtesy photos.
By
32 minutes ago

A Democratic incumbent who abstained from voting on a bill to codify the definition of antisemitism appears to have held off a challenge Tuesday from the father of an Israeli soldier who died in the early days of the Israel-Hamas war.

Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, speaks in opposition of SB 140 in the Senate Chambers during Crossover day at the State Capitol on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The bill prohibits medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment that assists them in aligning with their gender identity. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sen. Sally Harrell spoke about her conflicted feelings regarding adding a definition of antisemitism to Georgia’s hate crimes law, but declined to vote on the measure. That prompted David Lubin, who Harrell had invited to the Capitol earlier in the year to honor his 20-year-old daughter, Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin, to challenge her in Tuesday’s primary.

The younger Lubin was killed in a knife attack in Jerusalem while on duty as a police officer with the Israeli Defense Forces last November.

Harrell has said she worried about implications the law could have on freedom of speech. Lubin said Harrell’s abstention showed she was out-of-step with her constituents, which includes a relatively large Jewish population.

Harrell reported raising about $89,000 in campaign contributions this cycle, but came into the year with about $137,000 in the bank, according to state records. Lubin reported raising about $179,000 since announcing his campaign in March.

The winner of the primary will face Republican challenger Amelia K. Siamomua in November.

About the Author

Follow Maya Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: AJC

First-term Georgia House Dem defeats colleague in incumbent face off
6m ago
State Sen. Elena Parent defeats Nadine Thomas for Clayton, DeKalb seat
13m ago
Gwinnett DA on track to avoid runoff
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta