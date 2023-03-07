Georgia senator who abstained from antisemitism vote holds off challenger

The younger Lubin was killed in a knife attack in Jerusalem while on duty as a police officer with the Israeli Defense Forces last November.

Harrell has said she worried about implications the law could have on freedom of speech. Lubin said Harrell’s abstention showed she was out-of-step with her constituents, which includes a relatively large Jewish population.

Harrell reported raising about $89,000 in campaign contributions this cycle, but came into the year with about $137,000 in the bank, according to state records. Lubin reported raising about $179,000 since announcing his campaign in March.

The winner of the primary will face Republican challenger Amelia K. Siamomua in November.